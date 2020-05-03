Google Home drops to new all-time low starting at $27.50 (Reg. $99), more

Target is currently offering the Google Home Smart Speaker for $29 with free shipping in orders over $35 once added to your cart. RedCard members will be able to drop the price even further to $27.50 while locking in no-cost delivery where available. Also at Home Depot, as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Typically selling for $99, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Kickstart or expand your smart home by bringing Google Home into the mix. By leveraging Assistant, you’ll be able to call up news, music, and podcasts as well command smart home devices and more. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for additional Assistant speaker deals.

Target is also offering the Google Nest Mini for $29, with a RedCard membership bringing the price to $27.50. Down from $49, today matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is only the second time we’ve spotted this kind of discount. If you’re looking for the latest from Google, its Nest Mini brings Assistant to your home in a compact design. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that you can still grab two Google Nest Hubs from $90 right now, down from the package’s $200 value. That beats Target’s sale price today of $79, for those looking to add an Assistant-enabled screen into their setups.

Google Home features:

Simplify your everyday life with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Use voice commands to enjoy music, get answers from Google and manage everyday tasks. Google Home is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and can control compatible smart devices such as Chromecast or Nest.

