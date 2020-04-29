Get two Google Nest Hubs from $90, one of the best prices yet ($200 value)

QVC offers a two-pack of Google Nest Hubs for $99.96 shipped. However, if this is your first purchase at QVC, you can apply promo code WELCOME to take an extra $10 off. That works out to a $200 value, beating our typical $55-$60 mentions for a single unit. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date, topping our previous deal slightly. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Rated 4.7/5 stars by a substantial number of Best Buy customers. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.” More below.

Put your savings to work and pick up a two-pack of Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs from TP-Link. This is a great way to leverage your Nest Hub Display while also automating various devices around your home. With Christmas just around the corner, you can use these plugs to automate your holiday lights and more.

Prefer a larger display? Google’s high-end Nest Hub Max is also currently on sale at $175, which is nearly 25% off.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

