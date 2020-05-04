Google’s cert. refurb Pixelbook Go drops to best price yet: $520 (Orig. $849)

- May. 4th 2020 4:54 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB for $519.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Also at Best Buy direct. Down from its $849 going rate in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer is $244 below our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen to date. Having just been released last fall, Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen display and comes powered by an i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity, which is included alongside a 3.5mm port. Over 180 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Use your savings to grab Amazon’s highly-rated in-house laptop sleeve for $10. Whether you’re picking up the Pixelbook Go to get some work done at home or plan on toting it off to college come the fall, a little extra protection can go a long way. It comes in a few different styles, and even includes a front pocket for storing the charger and other accessories.

Right now you can also save on Apple’s all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is seeing its very first price cut today. That’s on top of some Android-friendly deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet at $400.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Complete your projects on the go with this Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook laptop. The 8th Gen Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM handle everyday use, while a 128GB SSD offers fast start-up times and data access. This black touch-screen Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook has Intel UHD Graphics 615 graphics for high image quality and a built-in HD webcam for crystal-clear video conferencing.

