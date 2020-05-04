Score the LIFX+ HomeKit Color Light Bulb at an all-time low of $35 (Save 56%)

Best Buy is currently offering the LIFX+ Dimmable BR30 Smart HomeKit Light Bulb for $34.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to lock-in the price, but it’s free to sign-up. Typically selling for $80, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 56% discount, is $7 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low. LIFX+ integrates with your HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant smart home without the need for an external hub and brings 1,100-lumens of multicolor lighting to your space. Alongside being fully dimmable, this bulb can improve the night vision capabilities of a security camera thanks to outputting infrared light. Nearly 100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you don’t need the multicolor lighting or infrared capabilities, save even more and bring home the LIFX Mini White HomeKit Light Bulb at $23. This option still sports the same smart home integration as the featured bulb, but will let you pocket some extra cash.

Our Smart Home guide is off to a notable start this week with plenty of discounts to expand your setup. Today we spotted a $100 discount on Arlo’s Pro 3 HomeKit Camera system, as well as a 1-day sale on smart thermostats and more at Home Depot.

LIFX+ HomeKit Light Bulb features:

Integrate your home lighting system with your lifestyle by using this Indoor/Outdoor LIFX LED lightbulb. Each light is engineered to make getting started simple, with all of the technology built into each light, leaving you to seamlessly connect major smart home platforms and devices. This versatile Indoor/Outdoor LIFX LED lightbulb has invisible infrared for night vision security cameras and provides long-lasting illumination thanks to its expected 22.8-year lifespan.

