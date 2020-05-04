Save $100 on Arlo’s Pro 3 system with two HomeKit-enabled cameras at $400

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security System for $399.99 shipped. Typically fetching $500, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the Amazon low. With HomeKit taking center stage here, 2K recording and a 160-degree field of view round out the notable features on Arlo Pro 3. Each of the two included cameras are rated for IP65 water-resistance and pack automatic panning and zooming, as well as HDR. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 430 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save even more when you opt for the Arlo Pro 2 system with two cameras instead. Going with the previous-generation smart security cameras from Arlo will drop the price to $269 while still allowing you to enjoy HomeKit, 1080p feeds, and more.

Speaking smart home cameras, over the weekend Amazon slashed 25% off its lineup of Blink releases, dropping prices to all-time lows from $52. Then this morning brought a notable batch of discounts on smart thermostats, water heaters, and more over at Home Depot.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

