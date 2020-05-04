Panasonic eneloop AA rechargeable bundle with charger now $16

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic 4-pack of eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries with Wall Charger for $15.87 Prime shipped. You’d typically $20 or as much as $25 for this bundle. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and right in line with the best we’ve seen in 2020. This bundle includes four AA rechargeable batteries and a wall charger. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great a number of applications. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 16,300 reviewers.

There are other rechargeable battery bundles out there on Amazon for less. But the key with today’s deal is the bundled wall charger. You won’t find this combination from other brands under $15.

Jump into our daily Green Deals roundup for additional markdowns on everything that’s environmentally-friendly, including solar panels, electric outdoor tools, and more.

Panasonic eneloop Batteries feature:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)
  • 2000mAh type, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery
  • 4 position charger with advanced, individual battery charging, AA and AAA cells
  • Battery detection technology – automatically shuts off when charging is complete

