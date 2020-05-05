Here’s one of the best deals ever on Lowe’s gift cards, now up to 16% off

The official Lowe’s gift card site is now offering $60 in credit for $50 with free digital delivery. Simply purchase a $50 gift card from this landing page and an additional $10 credit will automatically be added to your order. This is slightly more than 16% off and one of the best values we have ever tracked on a Lowe’s gift card. They tend to go for more like 10% off at best. With this card, you can score an even deeper deal on your next DIY project or purchase from Lowe’s either in-store or online. It is also a great digital gift for the DIYer on your list and you won’t have to leave the couch to score one. More details and gift card offers below.

More gift card deals still live:

In case you missed it, Target is still offering $100 App Store gift cards with a free $15 credit attached. And just this morning, we spotted another very notable offer on Sam’s Club memberships. You can now score a year for essentially free due to the add-on goodies and credit.

Lowe’s Gift Card Details:

Lowe’s Gift Cards make the perfect gift for any project. Lowe’s Gift Cards never expire, and may be redeemed at any Lowe’s store, online, or by phone. Offer valid from 5/4/20 – 5/10/20 with a limit of 1 per cusotmers. Instantly send an eGift Card with your own personal message.

