Buy a $100 App Store and iTunes gift card and score a FREE $15 credit

Target is currently offering a free $15 Target credit when you buy a $100 App Store and iTunes Gift Card with free email delivery. Saving you nearly 15%, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen this year and a rare chance to score discounted credit. Whether you want to save on your monthly Apple Music subscription or lock-in even deeper savings on already-discounted apps and games for your iOS device, bringing home some free credit is sure to go a long ways during these times of social distancing. Head below for extra details.

On top of today’s App Store gift card promotion, we’re seeing plenty of other ways to score discounted credit on purchase you might already be making. Our latest collection of gift card deals is still live, and includes up to 20% off food delivery, Mother’s Day flowers, and much more.

Of course, don’t forget about all of the iPhone SE deals that have been rolling in, including a free $50 gift card with purchase and more.

Terms and conditions:

$15 Target GiftCard when you spend $100 or more on App Store & iTunes Gift Card (Email Delivery). Not valid on previous orders. Offer excludes items sold & shipped by Target Plus™ 3rd Party Partners. Quantities limited. If you choose the ship to home delivery option for your purchase, the gift card will ship separately. If you choose to pick up your item at the store, your gift card will be shipped after you have picked up the qualifying item. eGiftCards and Mobile GiftCards are non-refundable. Only physical GiftCards can be returned with the promotional item.

