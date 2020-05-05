While you can still save on Star Wars reads, ComiXology is now taking up to 67% off a selection of Black Widow graphic novels and single issues from under $1. One standout is on Captain America and Black Widow at $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer is good for a 64% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This one-off graphic novel has two of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes battling foes through a labyrinth of alternate realities with guest appearances from the likes of Hawkeye, Iron Man, and even Dr. Doom. Head below for other highlights from the sale.

Other notable Black Widow comic deals:

Don’t forget that ComiXology is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. So even if today’s discounted Black Widow comics aren’t exactly what you’re looking for, there are surely other reads to grab your attention. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Captain America and Black Widow synopsis:

Captain America and the Black Widow are on a deadly collision course, as Kashmir Venemma and her multiversal corporation have sent them on a wild goose chase through countless worlds. Chased by a superpowered kill squad, Cap and Widow jaunt through the multiverse, battle corporate-sponsored alien war machines and face…Lizard-Ock!? But as the two Avengers battle ever closer to their goal, the stage is set for a final assault against Venemma Multiversal! Guest-starring Hawkeye, Iron Man, and…Dr. Doom?

