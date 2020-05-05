Hardcover Star Wars art books hit Amazon lows from $16: Fallen Order, more

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order book for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $34, it dropped down to $28 for most of last year and has sat at $20 for most of 2020. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This 240-page book published by Dark Horse is described as a “full-color oversized hardcover volume that captures the development of the newest canonical and interactive addition to the Star Wars universe.” It covers everything from concept art, behind-the-scenes details, artists’ commentary, and the artistic creation of Cal Kestis’s “quest to rebuild the Jedi Order.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

We also spotted the hardcover Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker book at Amazon for $22.39 Prime shipped. Regularly $28, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is the 256-page “official behind-the-scenes book of concept, production, and post-production art for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 50% off the Amazon reviewers.

If the art books aren’t doing anything for you, take a look at the digital version of Jedi Path: A Manual for Students of the Force at $10 or this adorable Baby Yoda SketchBook at under $7 instead.

While we are talking Star Wars, the classic Podracer game is scheduled to hit Switch and PS4 this month. Here are the ongoing iOS Star Wars game deals, some freebie Zoom backgrounds, and our hands-on review for the new LEGO Star Wars Helmets.

More on the Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order book:

A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the new action-adventure videogame from Respawn Entertainment. Explore the artistic creation of Cal Kestis’s quest to rebuild the Jedi Order as he learns the ways of the Force, travels to exotic worlds, and battles tyrannical foes.

