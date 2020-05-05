Nomad takes 25% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, and more from $22

Nomad has kicked off its Mother’s Day sale, taking 25% off a selection of iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, and more when code MAKEHERDAY has been applied at checkout. Amongst all of the offers, one highlight is on the Base Station Charger in Walnut for $104.95 shipped. Typically selling for $140, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen this year and is a new all-time low. With three integrated Qi charging coils, you’ll be able to power two smartphones at 7.5W simultaneously, or at up to 10W for a single handset. A built-in 18W USB-C port pairs with a 2.4A USB-A output in order to provide two additional ways to refuel devices and accessories. Plus, everything is wrapped in a stylish walnut housing complete with a padded leather charging surface. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Nomad deals include:

Nomad Base Station Walnut features:

Base Station Hub integrates a sleek, modern design with a highly functional charging hub. With 3 high-power charging coils, Base Station Hub can charge 1 or 2 phones wirelessly. There are also two out ports: one USB-A and one USB-C PD with an 18W output capacity.

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more.
