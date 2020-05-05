Smartphone Accessories: JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Speaker $40 (Save 20%), more

Bring the party poolside, to the beach, or wherever you go this summer with the Midnight Black colored Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. At 5.4 inches, this compact Bluetooth speaker streams music from your phone or tablet and even features noise-cancelling speakerphone technology to allow for clear phone calls.

This speaker is water-resistant and able to withstand being submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes thanks to its IPX7 rating. This portable speaker is designed with a built-in carabiner clip, so you can easily attach this speaker to your backpack, belt loop, and more.