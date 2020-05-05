Smartphone Accessories: JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Speaker $40 (Save 20%), more

- May. 5th 2020 10:23 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $39.95 shipped in a variety of colors. Find it at Best Buy and B&H for the same price. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the first notable price cut we’ve seen this year, and a new 2020 low. JBL Clip 3 enters with a compact design with IPX7 water-resistance and 10-hours of audio playback per charge. An integrated carabiner allows you to affix the speaker to everything from a backpack to shower curtain and more. Perfect for supplementing your time indoors with some higher-quality tunes if you’ve been listening through your handset’s speakers. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,100 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Bring the party poolside, to the beach, or wherever you go this summer with the Midnight Black colored Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. At 5.4 inches, this compact Bluetooth speaker streams music from your phone or tablet and even features noise-cancelling speakerphone technology to allow for clear phone calls.

This speaker is water-resistant and able to withstand being submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes thanks to its IPX7 rating. This portable speaker is designed with a built-in carabiner clip, so you can easily attach this speaker to your backpack, belt loop, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Portable Bluetooth Speakers jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go