Smartphone Accessories: JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Speaker $40 (Save 20%), more

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $39.95 shipped in a variety of colors. Find it at Best Buy and B&H for the same price. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the first notable price cut we’ve seen this year, and a new 2020 low. JBL Clip 3 enters with a compact design with IPX7 water-resistance and 10-hours of audio playback per charge. An integrated carabiner allows you to affix the speaker to everything from a backpack to shower curtain and more. Perfect for supplementing your time indoors with some higher-quality tunes if you’ve been listening through your handset’s speakers. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,100 customers.
Bring the party poolside, to the beach, or wherever you go this summer with the Midnight Black colored Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. At 5.4 inches, this compact Bluetooth speaker streams music from your phone or tablet and even features noise-cancelling speakerphone technology to allow for clear phone calls.
This speaker is water-resistant and able to withstand being submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes thanks to its IPX7 rating. This portable speaker is designed with a built-in carabiner clip, so you can easily attach this speaker to your backpack, belt loop, and more.
