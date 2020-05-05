Polk Audio is expanding its Sigma Series lineup of sounders with the Sigma S3, a $249 option to upgrade your home theater. This model offers four performance-tuned drivers and a wireless subwoofer that gives you a fantastic theater experience right inside of your home. You can pass through the latest HD, 4K, and 8K signals and it can even decode Dolby Digital 5.1 content that provides a lifelike home theater sound through a single HDMI ARC connection. Plus, you’ll find Chromecast for Audio built-in here that makes it super simple to enjoy your favorite tunes without turning on your TV.

Polk Audio’s Signa S3 soundbar is great for home theater upgrades on a budget

The Polk Audio Signa S3 soundbar is really designed for those who already have some form of a sound system, but are looking to upgrade. It offers 5.1-channel Dolby Digital decoding, HD, 4K, and 8K passthrough via HDMI, and connects to your setup through HDMI ARC, which ensures you’re not losing any ports while utilizing your new soundbar.

Chromecast for Audio gives you the ability to enjoy Google Play Music, Amazon Music HD, Spotify, Tidal, Room, and many more music streaming services without having to turn your TV on. It also can be controlled via Google Assistant, which gives you easy-to-use voice commands within Google’s ecosystem. Through voice commands you can have Google Assistant begin playing music, seek to the next track, and more, giving you a truly hands-free experience.

Adjust voice channels with Polk Audio’s Voice Adjust to hear vocals better

If you’ve ever watched a movie or TV show and thought “I wish I could make the voices louder!” well, Polk has you covered. Through the company’s patented Voice Adjust technology, you can specifically change the voice channel levels when watching movies, TV shows, or sporting events that way you never miss a single spoken word.

The soundbar will also work with TV remotes from Samsung, LG, VIZIO, TCL, and Sony to change the volume, further unifying your setup. If your TV supports CEC, that’ll likely also work with this new soundbar as well. Thanks to this feature, you won’t have to pick up expensive universal remotes or keep track of multiple remotes in your home theater, which can really help to keep things simple.

Pricing and availability

The Polk Audio Signa S3 soundbar will cost $249 and is slated to be available from the Polk Audios website soon.

