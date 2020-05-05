Various retailers clear out 13-inch MacBook Pro inventory with up to $400 off

- May. 5th 2020 7:00 am ET

0

One day after Apple introduced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon and B&H are now clearing out previous-generation models. Deals start at $1,099 with free shipping for all. At B&H, you can take upwards of $400 off various upgraded configurations. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Looking for the latest from Apple? Don’t miss yesterday’s coverage of the first deals on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring a refreshed Butterfly Keyboard and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life

