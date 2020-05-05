Rachael Ray 10-pc. Cookware Set hits Amazon low at $108 (Reg. $150)

- May. 5th 2020 12:02 pm ET

Amazon is offering the 10-piece Rachael Ray Create Delicious Cookware Pots and Pans Set (70413) for $107.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Home Depot, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Induction-suitable and made of polished stainless steel, this 10-piece set features shatter-resistant glass lids plus a dishwasher- and oven-safe design (up to 400-degrees). You’re also looking at double-riveted handles with silicone covers and a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set at $41.50. While this might not be as robust a set that requires hand-washing, it is also drastically less expensive and carries even better ratings overall.

Along with deep deals on tools and robot vacuums, our Home Goods Guide also some great kitchenware on sale like Ninja’s Auto-iQ Coffee Bar and up to 50% off kitchen faucets.

More on the Rachael Ray Delicious Cookware Set:

  • EASY CLEANING COOKWARE: Convenient and versatile 10-piece pots and pans set with shatter resistant glass lids is dishwasher safe for fast and easy cleanup.
  • STAINLESS STEEL COOKWARE SET: Durable, polished stainless steel pots and pans feature etched measurement markings for full function and full shine.
  • STRONG & VERSATILE POTS AND PANS: Induction-suitable base for ultra strength and durability is compatible with any stovetop. Flared rims for easy pouring.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
