TCL’s 8-series 65-inch Smart UHDTV hits all-time low at $1,000 (33% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Roku for $999.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $2,000 but trends around $1,500 most days. This offer is a new all-time low, besting the previous deal price of $1,250. TCL introduced its 8 Series with high-end specs, departing from its usual budget offerings. This model offers a 65-inch 4K panel with support for HDR. Smart functionality is delivered by Roku OS with access to all of your favorite streaming services. Includes four HDMI inputs and one USB port. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

If you’re just looking to add smart functionality to an existing TV, consider this deal on the popular Roku Express HD. It’s back to the historic 2020 low at $24 for a limited time. You can get full details in our previous coverage from earlier this week.

TCL’s 65-inch 4K UHDTV features:

The brilliant blacks and captivating colors of the 65-inch TCL QLED TV offer a spectacular, immersive viewing experience. The Quantum Dot technology includes 1.07 billion colors which creates a strikingly lifelike picture with stunning richness and clarity. The TCL 8-Series TV’s mini-LED backlight display technology and Contrast Control Zones provide a high degree of precision, smoothness, uniformity, brightness, and illumination. All this on a FullView edge-to-edge glass display set on a T-pedestal stand designed for style and stability. Four HDMI ports and one USB let you connect multiple devices.

