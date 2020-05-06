Amazon offers 4-months of Parents magazine for $1 + many more from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering a 28-day free trial + 3-months of Parents Magazine Kindle Edition for $1. The physical version sells for $5 per year right now with today’s Kindle offer being the lowest price of entry we can find. This one covers everything from family travel, lunch-box ideas, and dinner inspiration alongside home-organization hacks, children’s health, and some special treats for mom. It is designed to support parents with great content “from pregnancy through the big-kid years.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

There are plenty more digital magazines on sale at Amazon if Parents doesn’t catch your interest. First, go grab your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies then go check out these deals on Better Homes & Gardens, Family Handyman, Cosmopolitan, Mens’ Health, Bon Appetit, and many more from around $5 per year. Perfect for Mother’s Day and for accessing all of these digital reads, Amazon’s Kindle E-readers are on sale from $65 right now too.

We also have loads of notable graphic novel deals live right now courtesy of ComiXology. The latest sale includes Black Widow reads from $1 but you’ll find even more right here.

More on Parents Magazine:

Parents helps busy moms navigate the uncharted waters of parenthood, supporting them from pregnancy through the big-kid years. Each issue of Parents offers trusted content on children’s health, nutrition, behavior and development, and treats for moms that focus on their specific beauty routine, wellness, and relationships. With regular coverage of family travel, lunch-box and dinner inspo, and home-organization hacks…

