Anker’s popular dual Qi charger is $28 in the latest sale, more from $14

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Charger for $27.99 shipped when promo code DMAK2571 is applied during checkout. That’s a 40% savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked to date. Anker’s PowerWave 10 delivers two Qi charging pads with up to 7.5W speeds. It’s an ideal nightstand solution for powering up multiple devices, such as an iPhone and AirPods. Its sleek design won’t take up too much room, either, which is great. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll find even more deals from today’s sale down below.

Other notable deals from today’s sale include:

Make sure to check out Anker’s sale from earlier this week which starts at $7. You’ll find notable price drops on its Liberty Air 2 earbuds, Video Doorbell, and more. Check out our daily smartphone accessories roundup for even more deals.

Anker PowerWave 10 features:

High-speed wireless Charging MODES: charges Samsung phones at 10W and iPhones at 7. 5W; The fastest possible wireless input that each can accept.

Two is better: charge 2 devices at once with dual pad’s Twin charging surfaces.

Case friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. Powerwave charges directly through protective cases.

