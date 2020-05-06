Anker’s popular dual Qi charger is $28 in the latest sale, more from $14

- May. 6th 2020 9:36 am ET

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Charger for $27.99 shipped when promo code DMAK2571 is applied during checkout. That’s a 40% savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked to date. Anker’s PowerWave 10 delivers two Qi charging pads with up to 7.5W speeds. It’s an ideal nightstand solution for powering up multiple devices, such as an iPhone and AirPods. Its sleek design won’t take up too much room, either, which is great. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll find even more deals from today’s sale down below.

Other notable deals from today’s sale include:

Make sure to check out Anker’s sale from earlier this week which starts at $7. You’ll find notable price drops on its Liberty Air 2 earbuds, Video Doorbell, and more. Check out our daily smartphone accessories roundup for even more deals.

Anker PowerWave 10 features:

  • High-speed wireless Charging MODES: charges Samsung phones at 10W and iPhones at 7. 5W; The fastest possible wireless input that each can accept.
  • Two is better: charge 2 devices at once with dual pad’s Twin charging surfaces.
  • Case friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. Powerwave charges directly through protective cases.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
