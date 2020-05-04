Anker Amazon sale starts at $7: Liberty Air 2 Earbuds, eufy Video Doorbell, more

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 shipped. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. As one of Anker’s latest release, these truly wireless earbuds offer a compelling alternative to AirPods for notably less. Notable features here include up to 28-hours of playback when the battery case is accounted for, alongside a water-resistant design that protects against rain, sweat, and more. Anker also offers a customizable set of EQ settings to take your listening experience to the next level. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Another standout today is Anker’s eufy Video Doorbell at $107.99 when promo code WDDBEUFY is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $135 or more price tag. The Eufy Video Doorbell delivers 2K high definition feeds of activity outside your home, which is perfect for tracking packages and seeing when visitors arrive. You can communicate in real-time thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. AI technology and a “sophisticated algorithm” ensure that you only get the right notifications sent to your phone. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon customers. Check out our hands-on review for more. Additional deals can be found below.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker Liberty Air 2 Earbuds feature:

Diamond-Enhanced Sound: Liberty Air 2 wireless earphones take advantage of the ultra-light, yet rigid structure of diamonds to create a driver dome that maintains its rigidity, even when vibrating at high frequencies. The diamond drivers increase the sound frequency bandwidth by 15% and deliver 2× the amount of bass.

Perfect for Home Offices: Each earbud is equipped with two microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. Environmental noises are reduced by 60%, while 95% of your voice is retained so you sound louder and clearer on the other end.

Up to 28 Hours of Playtime*: A single charge gives you a full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends it to 28 hours of playtime. And when the case needs a power boost, simply set it down on a wireless charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!