Apple’s new TV show sale starts at $5: The Wire, Veep, Empire, Barry, more

- May. 6th 2020 8:43 am ET

0

Following yesterday’s notable movie sale, Apple is back today with a number of discounted TV shows. All of today’s offers will become a permanent part of your library. With shows regularly switching between streaming services these days, this is a great opportunity to lock-in your favorite content at a discounted price. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Headlining today’s sale is The Wire complete series for $39.99. It typically goes for $80 from Apple with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. Follow along with this iconic series based in Baltimore as HBO takes you undercover to explore a city overflowing with drugs, crime, and corruption.

Other notable deals include:

*Listings above are single seasons unless otherwise noted.

Make sure to check out Apple’s big sports movie sale from earlier this week. Deals start at $1 and include a number of iconic films from the last 20-years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp