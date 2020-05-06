Apple’s new TV show sale starts at $5: The Wire, Veep, Empire, Barry, more

Following yesterday’s notable movie sale, Apple is back today with a number of discounted TV shows. All of today’s offers will become a permanent part of your library. With shows regularly switching between streaming services these days, this is a great opportunity to lock-in your favorite content at a discounted price. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Headlining today’s sale is The Wire complete series for $39.99. It typically goes for $80 from Apple with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. Follow along with this iconic series based in Baltimore as HBO takes you undercover to explore a city overflowing with drugs, crime, and corruption.
Other notable deals include:
- The 100 Complete Series: $40 (Reg. $85)
- Veep Complete Series: $50 (Reg. $80)
- $30 at The Microsoft Store
- Big Little Lies Seasons 1-2: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Barry: $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Terror: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Rome Seasons 1-2: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Modern Family: $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Middle: $5 (Reg. $20)
- Glee: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Family Guy: From $10 (Reg. $35)
- Empire: $10 (Reg. $30)
- Step by Step Complete Series: $60 (Reg. $80)
- This is Us: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Deadwood The Complete Series: $25 (Reg. $50)
*Listings above are single seasons unless otherwise noted.
Make sure to check out Apple’s big sports movie sale from earlier this week. Deals start at $1 and include a number of iconic films from the last 20-years.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!