CRAFTSMAN’s 2-tool 20V drill combo kit hits new low of $99 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V Drill Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Normally around $125 or so, it’s on sale for $120 for Ace Rewards Members right now and today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 2-pack of drills offers both a driver and impact, which offers you everything needed to get started on your DIY journey. From pre-drilling holes for projects to sinking lags into walls, these two tools do it all. You’ll also get two 20V batteries, a charger, and a carrying case to keep everything neat and tidy in. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Looking for a lower-cost drill? BLACK+DECKER has you covered at $49 shipped right now. While there’s no impact here, the drill/driver is a great option for those who want to begin working on DIY projects without spending $100 or more.
Also, you’ll want to check out DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set. This kit has everything you need to get started, including impact-ready bits at $20. This is a 20% savings from its normal going rate, and makes them an absolute must-have for any DIY toolkit.
CRAFTSMAN 20V Drill Combo Kit features:
- Powerful motor provides 280 UWO of power for demanding drilling and fastening tasks
- 2-speed gearbox ranging from 0350 RPM and 01, 500 RPM for speed of application
- Impact driver provides 1, 460 inlbs of torque running at 2, 800 RPM and 3, 100 BPM for heavy duty fastening tasks
- Impact driver features a drop and load one handed bit change
- Both units feature an LED light for improved visibility
