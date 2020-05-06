CRAFTSMAN’s 2-tool 20V drill combo kit hits new low of $99 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V Drill Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Normally around $125 or so, it’s on sale for $120 for Ace Rewards Members right now and today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 2-pack of drills offers both a driver and impact, which offers you everything needed to get started on your DIY journey. From pre-drilling holes for projects to sinking lags into walls, these two tools do it all. You’ll also get two 20V batteries, a charger, and a carrying case to keep everything neat and tidy in. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for a lower-cost drill? BLACK+DECKER has you covered at $49 shipped right now. While there’s no impact here, the drill/driver is a great option for those who want to begin working on DIY projects without spending $100 or more.

Also, you’ll want to check out DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set. This kit has everything you need to get started, including impact-ready bits at $20. This is a 20% savings from its normal going rate, and makes them an absolute must-have for any DIY toolkit.

CRAFTSMAN 20V Drill Combo Kit features:

Powerful motor provides 280 UWO of power for demanding drilling and fastening tasks

2-speed gearbox ranging from 0350 RPM and 01, 500 RPM for speed of application

Impact driver provides 1, 460 inlbs of torque running at 2, 800 RPM and 3, 100 BPM for heavy duty fastening tasks

Impact driver features a drop and load one handed bit change

Both units feature an LED light for improved visibility

