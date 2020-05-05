BLACK+DECKER’s 20V Cordless Drill/Driver bundles 30 accessories for $49

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V Cordless Drill/Driver with 30-piece Bit Set (LD120VA) for $49 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is prominently among some of the best offers we’ve tracked over the past 2-years. If you or someone you know is in need of a cordless drill/driver combo, this inexpensive kit is a great value. It’s powerful enough to work with everything from wood to metal and comes with a battery that can hold its charge for 18-months. Owners will also garner 30 accessories including screwdriving bits, nut drivers, and a magnetic bit tip holder. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Even if you pass up the featured deal, be sure to peek at the current Amazon discount on DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set. A 20% savings brings it down to $20, which is in line with some of the best price drops we’ve seen so far this year.

While we’re talking tool brands, did you catch the deal we found on Bosch’s Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat? It’s down to $69, allowing you to tweak temps using Alexa or Assistant without needing to break the bank.

BLACK+DECKER 20V Cordless Drill/Driver features:

Ideal for drilling through or screwing in wood, metal, and plastic, soft grip handle provides added comfort during use

The lithium ion battery holds a charge for up to 18 months

30 accessories include drill and screwdriving bits, nut drivers, and magnetic bit tip holder

