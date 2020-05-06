Add a Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer to your arsenal for $60 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering the 12-inch Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery will apply. While some colorways are going for $70 right now, the gray model, among others, starts at over $100 on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention on the 12-inch fryer and is the lowest we can find. This is a cast iron frying pan with a matching lid and a lifetime warranty. The interior “provides superior heat retention” while the porcelain enameled exterior brings added durability to the mix. This model is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups and will work on the stovetop, in the oven, and under the broiler. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you think you can get away without the lid, AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan will save you an extra $20 over today’s lead deal. This is a slightly larger pan at 15-inches that carries even better ratings, but you won’t get the cover or a lifetime warranty here. However, you could go with a smaller 10.25-inch Lodge Cast Iron Skillet at under $23 with a lifetime warranty and stellar ratings in tow.

Don’t forget, Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro is at the all-time low right now alongside its 1,000W model at $65 off. And you’ll find plenty more kitchenware deals in our Home Goods Guide.

More on the Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer:

Cast Iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Porcelain enameled exterior offers durability

Extremely versatile and suitable for variety of cooking methods: stove, oven and broiler safe

Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen décor

