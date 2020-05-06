Add a Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer to your arsenal for $60 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering the 12-inch Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery will apply. While some colorways are going for $70 right now, the gray model, among others, starts at over $100 on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention on the 12-inch fryer and is the lowest we can find. This is a cast iron frying pan with a matching lid and a lifetime warranty. The interior “provides superior heat retention” while the porcelain enameled exterior brings added durability to the mix. This model is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups and will work on the stovetop, in the oven, and under the broiler. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
If you think you can get away without the lid, AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan will save you an extra $20 over today’s lead deal. This is a slightly larger pan at 15-inches that carries even better ratings, but you won’t get the cover or a lifetime warranty here. However, you could go with a smaller 10.25-inch Lodge Cast Iron Skillet at under $23 with a lifetime warranty and stellar ratings in tow.
Don’t forget, Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro is at the all-time low right now alongside its 1,000W model at $65 off. And you’ll find plenty more kitchenware deals in our Home Goods Guide.
More on the Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryer:
- Cast Iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors
- Porcelain enameled exterior offers durability
- Extremely versatile and suitable for variety of cooking methods: stove, oven and broiler safe
- Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen décor
