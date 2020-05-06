Score two of GE’s UltraPro 6-Outlet Surge Protectors for $16 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of GE UltraPro 6-Outlet Surge Protector Wall Taps for $15.84 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $24, today’s offer saves you 33% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Adding GE’s UltraPro wall taps around your home is an easy way to defend against power surges and keep gear protected. Each one can fend off 520-Joule surges and is equipped with 6-outlets and a low-profile design that sits flat against the wall. Over 6,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the wall tap design, grab the best-selling AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector for $11 instead. While you won’t find the compact form-factor, this will still allow you to power up six devices just the same. Over 9,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Alternatively, consider picking up one of GE’s Six-Outlet Wall Taps for $5. This streamlined option has a similar design to the lead deal, but lacks any form of surge protection. Swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup from this morning for additional ways to refuel your devices.

GE UltraPro 6-Outlet Surge Protector features:

Connect your devices conveniently and confidently with a set of two GE UltraPro Side-Access Surge Protectors. Featuring six adapter-spaced outlets with 560 Joules of surge protection, the surge protector transforms your regular outlet into a versatile, efficient powering station.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

