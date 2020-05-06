Smartphone Accessories: Renogy E.Flex Solar Panel Charger $10 (Save 38%), more

RenogySolar (97% positive all-time feedback from 7,200+) via Amazon offers its Portable E.Flex 5W Solar Panel Charger for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $16, today’s offer saves you 38%, is $3 under the previous price cut, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Renogy’s high-efficiency solar charger features a built-in 2.4A USB port for dishing out 5W of power to a connected smartphone or power bank. Not only is it water-resistant, but weighs just 8.7-ounces. The package is rounded out with carabiners and four suction cups, so you can strap it to a backpack or window to refuel devices. Over 235 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s popular dual Qi charger is $28 in the latest sale, more from $14
- RAVPower 90W 2-Port Wall Charger: $45 (Reg. $56) | Amazon
- Pelican Protector iPhone Xs Max Case: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Aukey 60W 6-Port Wall Charger: $18 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- Save 24% on Samsung’s Galaxy Fit Smartwatch at its best price this year of $60
- AmazonBasics 4-Port Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Dock your Apple Watch on elago’s sleek nightstand charger at $8 Prime shipped
- Aukey Surge Protector w/ 2 USB ports: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code 75HBKAAU
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Many of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are on sale at Amazon
- Aukey Braided Nylon USB-C Cable 5-Pack: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code JFA7C9DJ
- Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Clear Case: $6 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Aukey 10000mAh Portable Charger: $12 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code S7CVDOAF
- Save $300 on B&O’s Beoplay H9i ANC Headphones at a new Amazon low of $200
The Renogy E. Flex5 is the perfect companion to the off-grid Traveler. With a water-resistant & durable exterior, This panel can go anywhere you do! It uses Auto-optimization charging to recover reduced power that is caused by shade. When you’re Back in the sun your E. Flex5 will automatically Determine your charging requirements & recover.
For flexibility with mounting, two carabineers & four suction cups are included. Charge any portable USB device with this convenient new power source! You can move this charger in and out of the sun and it will automatically determine your charging requirements and recover without any charge delay for your devices.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!