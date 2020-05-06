Smartphone Accessories: Renogy E.Flex Solar Panel Charger $10 (Save 38%), more

The Renogy E. Flex5 is the perfect companion to the off-grid Traveler. With a water-resistant & durable exterior, This panel can go anywhere you do! It uses Auto-optimization charging to recover reduced power that is caused by shade. When you’re Back in the sun your E. Flex5 will automatically Determine your charging requirements & recover.

For flexibility with mounting, two carabineers & four suction cups are included. Charge any portable USB device with this convenient new power source! You can move this charger in and out of the sun and it will automatically determine your charging requirements and recover without any charge delay for your devices.