Smartphone Accessories: Renogy E.Flex Solar Panel Charger $10 (Save 38%), more

- May. 6th 2020 10:26 am ET

RenogySolar (97% positive all-time feedback from 7,200+) via Amazon offers its Portable E.Flex 5W Solar Panel Charger for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $16, today’s offer saves you 38%, is $3 under the previous price cut, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Renogy’s high-efficiency solar charger features a built-in 2.4A USB port for dishing out 5W of power to a connected smartphone or power bank. Not only is it water-resistant, but weighs just 8.7-ounces. The package is rounded out with carabiners and four suction cups, so you can strap it to a backpack or window to refuel devices. Over 235 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

The Renogy E. Flex5 is the perfect companion to the off-grid Traveler. With a water-resistant & durable exterior, This panel can go anywhere you do! It uses Auto-optimization charging to recover reduced power that is caused by shade. When you’re Back in the sun your E. Flex5 will automatically Determine your charging requirements & recover.

For flexibility with mounting, two carabineers & four suction cups are included. Charge any portable USB device with this convenient new power source! You can move this charger in and out of the sun and it will automatically determine your charging requirements and recover without any charge delay for your devices.

