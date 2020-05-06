This Wi-Fi smart plug works with both Alexa and Assistant at just $12.50

Gosund (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch for $12.59 Prime shipped with the code KLMFGZCL at checkout. This is down from its $20 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This smart switch requires no hub to function, since it connects directly to your Wi-Fi Plus. It works with both Alexa and Assistant, offering easy-to-use voice commands. You can also schedule it to turn on and off at specific times, which can be great to make it look like someone’s home when you’re away. Rated 4.3/5 stars from nearly 2,000 happy customers.

Prefer a smart plug? This Wi-Fi-enabled model is just $9 Prime shipped. It offers similar functionality for Alexa and Assistant, as well as scheduling. However, it’s just a single plug and can’t replace a light switch in your home.

Don’t forget to check out our Smart Home guide for more great deals. We’re tracking Leviton’s Decora smart plug at $22.50, which is a 2020 low. Plus, Anova’s high-end Precision Cooker Pro is 50% off right now, delivering a great kitchen experience through your smartphone.

Gosund Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch features:

Voice Control: Gosund Smart Switch works with Amazon Alexa and Google home. With our smart light switch, you can turn on/off your light with your voice, just say the commands and enjoy the great convenience of voice control.

Remote Control: You can remotely control your lights at anytime anywhere with your mobile phone, get Gosund wifi switches installed in your room and start to enjoy remote control with no limits. Also supports device sharing function, your family members to remote control it too.

Time and Countdown: Our alexa wall switch with Timer schedule removes your worry about forgetting to turn off your devices. Set time for Evening. Then never back to a dark house.

