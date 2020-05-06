Leviton’s Decora Z-Wave Smart Plug drops to a new 2020 low at $22.50 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton Decora Z-Wave Smart Plug for $22.33 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in nearly 2-years. Leviton’s Decora smart plug will work with a wide variety of platforms thanks to its Z-Wave compatibility. Alongside being able to turn connected appliances on and off, it can also act as a dimmer for plugged in lamps. Over 190 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

If you haven’t invested in a Z-Wave setup yet, the Wemo Mini Smart Plug is a solid alternative to the lead deal at $20. It’s compatible with a wide range of setups, so regardless of which major voice assistant you prefer, Wemo’s option will likely integrate with the rest of your smart home accessories.

For those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you’d rather put a smart home overhaul on hold, our feature on the best smart plugs is a great place to check for expanding an existing Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-based setup.

Leviton Decora Z-Wave Smart Plug features:

The Leviton DZPD3 is a Z-Wave enabled universal lamp module designed for use for most residential lighting applications. A large range of lighting loads are supported including dimmable LED and CFL, as well incandescent or halogen. The DZPD3 is fully compatible with the Wink Hub as well as all other certified Z-Wave controllers. 120V 60HZ, neutral required.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

