Score Harman Kardon’s iconic SoundSticks Wireless for $180 (Save $40)

Harman Kardon offers its SoundSticks Wireless Bluetooth Speaker System for $179.95 shipped. While it originally fetched $270, we’ve more recently been tracking a $220 going rate with today’s offer saving you $40 and matching our previous mention. Harman Kardon’s fan-favorite SoundSticks are some of the most iconic speakers out there, sporting a unique clear design and 2.1-channel audio. Bluetooth connectivity simplifies your desk setup, improving your Mac’s sound quality without getting wires involved. Over 835 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

Trade the translucent design for Logitech’s MX Sound 2.0 Speakers and save even more. This $84 system packs a Bluetooth-centered experience alongside a unique form-factor to improve your desktop’s audio. Learn more in our hands-on review.

While you’re upgrading your setup, CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock is worth a closer look, especially considering it has been marked down to $230. Cable Matters is also out with its latest Thunderbolt 3 Dock, which packs nine ports alongside a 4K-ready design and more.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks Wireless features:

Beautiful sound requires no wires. Praised for its illustrious design, the Harman Kardon SoundSticks®speaker and subwoofer system became a milestone in design history when it joined the permanent collection at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). Now an improved incarnation, the SoundSticks Wireless, delivers the same visual appeal plus integrated Bluetooth technology.

