VUDU Mega Movie Sale has Hobbs and Shaw in 4K, The Mummy, Jaws, and more

VUDU’s Mega Movie Sale is here with savings across multiple categories. One of our favorites is Hobbs & Shaw at $9.99 for the 4K copy. Normally $20 at Google Play, this is a match for the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Hobbs and Shaw takes two of the key characters from the Fast and Furious series and expands on their familial history. You’ll follow Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in this epic adventure. But, the deals don’t stop there. We’re tracking The Fate of the Furious, The Mummy, Back to the Future, and more on sale. So, head below for more of our top picks, or drop by VUDU’s landing page to view everything that’s discounted.

Our top picks:

Don’t miss out on Apple’s TV show sale that’s going on right now. You’ll find The Wire, Veep, Empire, and more at fantastic prices. Also, VUDU is running a Mother’s Day sale that has decade bundles and must-have titles.

More about Hobbs & Shaw:

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham return to their unforgettable roles as Hobbs and Shaw in this action-packed feature from the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise! For years, hulking lawman Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and lawless outcast Deckard Shaw (Statham) have traded smack talk and body blows. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever, Hobbs and Shaw must partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves!

