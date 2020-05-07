Bond’s steel mesh Garden Cart is your new yard companion at $80 (Reg. $119+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bond Garden Cart (7576) for $79.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $150 at Best Buy, this model currently sells for $119 at Home Depot and is now at the lowest price we can find. As gardening season rolls in for many of us, this is a great way to cart all your gear around the yard and from the tool shed. It has a steel mesh construction with a 225-pound carrying capacity. Using 10- x 3-inch pneumatic wheels it can roll over “grass and rocks with ease” via its pull and push action. The fold down design also allows users to transform it into a flat bed hauler as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the popular and comparable Gorilla Cart variant sells for $100 at Amazon right now. However, Amazon does make its own garden cart that sells for $73 and carries solid ratings. It’s slightly more expensive than this $70 Ironton Steel Utility Cart though which features a 400-pound weight capacity and a steel frame.

Speaking of your outdoor space, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off outdoor patio furniture for today only. You can browse through those deals right here and be sure to check out this offer on Char-Broil’s InfraRed Grill at $50 off. Also, swing by our Green Deals roundups for all the eco-friendly gear you’ll ever need.

More on the Bond Garden Cart:

Bond Garden Cart: Haul your tools, clippings or debris using this garden cart, which features pneumatic wheels and pivot, pull and push action for easy mobility. The steel mesh construction can hold up to 225 lbs. for moving large loads. Haul garden supplies and clippings year after year: Fold-down steel mesh construction provides strength and durability.

