RYOBI 20-inch 40V Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower $379 ($70 off)

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $379 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $449 for this model. We’ve seen it at $399 a handful of times with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen. With warm weather here, now is a great time to invest in a new electric lawn mower. This model features a 20-inch cutting deck that’s powered by Ryobi’s 40V battery and wall charger. Aside from ditching the gas and oil, this model also features a self-propelled design and compact storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re really looking to go green, consider the American Reel Lawn Mower for $73 at Amazon. Going old school will seriously cut down on any emissions, both direct or otherwise, while also giving you a good workout. You can learn more here.

RYOBI 20-inch 40V Electric Lawn Mower features:

RYOBI continues to innovate and redefine the cordless lawn mower with the 20 in. 40-Volt Brushless Lithium-Ion Cordless Smart Trek Self-Propelled Lawn Mower. This self-propelled mower features SMART TREK technology that adapts to the user’s walking speed and has rear wheel drive for increased traction when mowing your yard. This mower delivers Gas Like Power with an intelligent brushless motor with load sensing technology, which allows it to detect and deliver the power needed to maintain an optimal cutting speed, resulting in maximum power and runtime.

