Apple’s prev-generation 11-inch iPad Pro drops to $549 (Refurb, Orig. $799)

Apple is currently offering its certified refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro 2018 Wi-Fi 64GB for $549 shipped in Space Gray or Silver. Originally selling for $799, today’s offer saves you $150 off the usual refurbished pricing, beats our previous mention by $101, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. There’s still a lot to like about Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, like an 11-inch Liquid Retina ProMotion display with True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all-day with up to 10-hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review of the 12.9-inch model for a closer look of what to expect. Ships with the same 1-year warranty you’d find on a new model. Head below for more.

Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s 11-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

The iPad deals don’t end there today, as we’re still tracking an all-time low on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB, which has dropped to $828. Or if you’re after a smaller form-factor device, a new Amazon all-time low has discounted iPad mini 5 to $349.

Apple iPad Pro 2018 features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

