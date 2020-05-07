Apple’s prev-generation 11-inch iPad Pro drops to $549 (Refurb, Orig. $799)

Apple is currently offering its certified refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro 2018 Wi-Fi 64GB for $549 shipped in Space Gray or Silver. Originally selling for $799, today’s offer saves you $150 off the usual refurbished pricing, beats our previous mention by $101, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. There’s still a lot to like about Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, like an 11-inch Liquid Retina ProMotion display with True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all-day with up to 10-hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review of the 12.9-inch model for a closer look of what to expect. Ships with the same 1-year warranty you’d find on a new model. Head below for more.
Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s 11-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.
The iPad deals don’t end there today, as we’re still tracking an all-time low on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB, which has dropped to $828. Or if you’re after a smaller form-factor device, a new Amazon all-time low has discounted iPad mini 5 to $349.
Apple iPad Pro 2018 features:
- A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
- Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- USB-C connector for charging and accessories
