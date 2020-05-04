Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB drops to new all-time low at $828

Abt Electronics is offering Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $828 shipped with the code SLICKPAD at checkout. Normally $899, this is a new all-time low we’ve tracked on Apple’s latest iPad Pro. Offering the all-new A12Z Bionic processor, LiDAR scanner, Face ID, and more, this iPad Pro is designed to do it all. You’ll net compatibility with Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard as well, which can turn your tablet into a laptop like never before, thanks to the unique hinge and built-in trackpad. I still use a 2018 11-inch iPad Pro daily and absolutely love how powerful it is, and how convenient the form-factor is. Apple’s 2020 version adds even more power and features, making it a must-have for anyone wanting a high-end tablet experience. Learn more about Apple’s latest iPad Pro in our hands-on review.

With your savings, be sure to grab some tempered glass. This will help your display from getting scratched during usage, as well as help repel fingerprints. At $14 Prime shipped, you’ll get 2-pack, giving you a spare should the first one get damaged.

Don’t forget about the other Apple deals we spotted earlier today. The HomePod is down to $200 right now, and the 10.2-inch iPad is currently $99 off, making it a great option for anyone on a tighter budget.

2020 iPad Pro features:

Edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner

7MP TrueDepth front camera

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

