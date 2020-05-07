Put this stylish stainless steel Apple Watch band on your wrist from $15

Rankie US via Amazon offers the JETech 42/44 Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band from $14.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $25 for this model. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in years. JETech delivers an affordable stainless steel Apple Watch band, bypassing those pricier first-party alternatives. It’s compatible with both 42 and 44mm models and ships with adjustable clasps for just the right sizing. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 12,000 Amazon reviewers.

You’ll find various options from $5 in our best Apple Watch band roundup. For the bargain-minded, today’s deal is certainly worth a look. And don’t forget, you can still score Apple Watch Series 5 at up to $70 off across various styles and configurations over at Amazon as well.

For more Apple deals, make sure you check out our guide that’s constantly being updated. It’s been a big week so far, with notable price drops on AirPods Pro and a return of the best price yet on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro.

JETech Apple Watch Bands feature:

Apple Watch band with metal clasp, compatible with Apple Watch 42mm and 44mm Series 1/2/3/4/5

Made of stainless steel metal, which enhances the durability of the watch band

Metal Folding Clasp Design make it easy to wear

