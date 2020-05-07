Put this stylish stainless steel Apple Watch band on your wrist from $15

- May. 7th 2020 7:14 am ET

0

Rankie US via Amazon offers the JETech 42/44 Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band from $14.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $25 for this model. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in years. JETech delivers an affordable stainless steel Apple Watch band, bypassing those pricier first-party alternatives. It’s compatible with both 42 and 44mm models and ships with adjustable clasps for just the right sizing. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 12,000 Amazon reviewers.

You’ll find various options from $5 in our best Apple Watch band roundup. For the bargain-minded, today’s deal is certainly worth a look. And don’t forget, you can still score Apple Watch Series 5 at up to $70 off across various styles and configurations over at Amazon as well.

For more Apple deals, make sure you check out our guide that’s constantly being updated. It’s been a big week so far, with notable price drops on AirPods Pro and a return of the best price yet on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro.

JETech Apple Watch Bands feature:

  • Apple Watch band with metal clasp, compatible with Apple Watch 42mm and 44mm Series 1/2/3/4/5
  • Made of stainless steel metal, which enhances the durability of the watch band
  • Metal Folding Clasp Design make it easy to wear

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
JETech

JETech

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp