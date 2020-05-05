Apple AirPods Pro sport ANC, Hey Siri, and more at $224

- May. 5th 2020 4:43 pm ET

0

AT&T currently offers AirPods Pro for $224 shipped. Down from the $249 going rate, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and the third-best we’ve tracked to date. Bringing active noise cancellation into the mix, AirPods Pro improve upon the standard version of Apple’s earbuds with an entirely new design rocking a customizable fit, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 4.5-hours of listening per charge. That number rises to 24 when popping the earbuds in their charging case. As a recent convert of AirPods Pro myself, I can attest to just how impressive the noise cancelling technology really is. You don’t have to take my word for it alone, as our hands-on review echoes much of that sentiment. More below.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $139, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

If you’re not ready to invest in Apple’s flagship audio offering, we’re still tracking a discount on AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case for $150. That’s on top of Apple Earpods with Lightning at an all-time low of $14. Swing by our Headphone guide for even more offers.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

Guides

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
