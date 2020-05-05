Apple AirPods Pro sport ANC, Hey Siri, and more at $224

AT&T currently offers AirPods Pro for $224 shipped. Down from the $249 going rate, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and the third-best we’ve tracked to date. Bringing active noise cancellation into the mix, AirPods Pro improve upon the standard version of Apple’s earbuds with an entirely new design rocking a customizable fit, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 4.5-hours of listening per charge. That number rises to 24 when popping the earbuds in their charging case. As a recent convert of AirPods Pro myself, I can attest to just how impressive the noise cancelling technology really is. You don’t have to take my word for it alone, as our hands-on review echoes much of that sentiment. More below.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $139, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

If you’re not ready to invest in Apple’s flagship audio offering, we’re still tracking a discount on AirPods with a Wireless Charging Case for $150. That’s on top of Apple Earpods with Lightning at an all-time low of $14. Swing by our Headphone guide for even more offers.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

