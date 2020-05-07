Google Pixel 4/XL hits a new all-time low with $350 off

Best Buy offers Google Pixel 4 from $449.99 shipped. That’s a $349 savings from the regular going rate and $49 better than our previous mention and Amazon’s current price. It’s also the best we’ve seen in 2020. Pixel 4 XL is now $549.99, which is also $350 off and $49 better than our previous mention, as well. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a days worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.
Leverage your savings and grab a Spigen Pixel 4 case for $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.
While we’re on the subject of Android deals, the Motorola One Action has dropped to $248 from the $350 price tag. That’s the best we’ve seen all-time. You can get full details right here.
Pixel 4 features:
- Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.
- Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.
- Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.
