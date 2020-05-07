Google Pixel 4/XL hits a new all-time low with $350 off

- May. 7th 2020 6:52 am ET

0

Best Buy offers Google Pixel 4 from $449.99 shipped. That’s a $349 savings from the regular going rate and $49 better than our previous mention and Amazon’s current price. It’s also the best we’ve seen in 2020. Pixel 4 XL is now $549.99, which is also $350 off and $49 better than our previous mention, as well.  Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a days worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Leverage your savings and grab a Spigen Pixel 4 case for $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

While we’re on the subject of Android deals, the Motorola One Action has dropped to $248 from the $350 price tag. That’s the best we’ve seen all-time. You can get full details right here.

Pixel 4 features:

  • Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.
  • Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.
  • Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Android

Android
Google

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp