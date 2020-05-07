Google Pixel 4/XL hits a new all-time low with $350 off

Best Buy offers Google Pixel 4 from $449.99 shipped. That’s a $349 savings from the regular going rate and $49 better than our previous mention and Amazon’s current price. It’s also the best we’ve seen in 2020. Pixel 4 XL is now $549.99, which is also $350 off and $49 better than our previous mention, as well. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a days worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Leverage your savings and grab a Spigen Pixel 4 case for $10. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

While we’re on the subject of Android deals, the Motorola One Action has dropped to $248 from the $350 price tag. That’s the best we’ve seen all-time. You can get full details right here.

Pixel 4 features:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.

