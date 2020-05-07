VAVA’s HEPA air purifier helps you breathe easier at $48 shipped (Reg. $80)

ENTHER (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA HEPA Air Purifier for $47.99 shipped with the code 3IWQK9Z3 at checkout. Normally $80, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering true HEPA filtration, this purifier is designed to help you breathe easier during allergy season. I have terrible seasonal allergies, and having an air purifier in my home makes things more bearable. This model traps “99.97% of fine particles” to help you avoid sneezing. Plus, VAVA claims that this purifier will only cost around $6 per year to run due to its low-power design. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Think ahead and pick up a spare air filter to be ready for when it’s time to change. Your purifier will automatically remind you, so buying one now ensures you’re able to change it as soon as it’s required. It’s just $25 Prime shipped, making this a great way to spend just a bit of your savings.

For something on the smarter side, we went hands-on with Coway’s Airmega Smart Air Purifier. It’s a great option for any smart home, and gives you in-depth analytics within an app.

VAVA HEPA Air Purifier features:

Improved Filtration: With larger expansion area and longer length than others, the HEPA filter works with ultra-fine Pre-filter and activated carbon filter, trapping 99. 97% of fine particles as small as 0. 3 microns and large pollutants such as pollen, dust, pet dander, smoke

Save on Energy Costs: Thanks to the advanced brushless motor, the air purifier consumes as little as 0. 9W of electricity. Running this air purifier 24 hours a day for an entire year can cost as little as $6—up to 30% less than other air purifiers

Sleep Mode: With Sleep Mode running at the lowest fan speed, this air cleaner is just at 25dB. Enjoy easier breathing and undisturbed sleep as the advanced filter eliminates the odours from pets and smokers whisper-quietly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!