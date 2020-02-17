Air purifiers are a great way to help control air quality in homes and other tight spaces. Coway’s Airmega AP-1512HH has been an editorial top pick on Amazon for a while with over 1,600 reviews and 4.5 stars, but they’ve improved upon it even more by adding Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone control with the $299 Airmega Smart Air Purifier. Head below to see it in action and check out the new functionality.

Coway has had a lot of success with the older Airmega AP-1512HH. This latest version takes that same popular product and adds Wi-Fi connectivity for even more convenient control. With the Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier, you can control the air purifier directly on the unit or from a smartphone. This makes it easy to see when the air quality might be poor and when filters need to be cleaned or replaced.

Three Filter system

Three filters help the Airmega smart purifier to clean up the air. On the front, there is a washable pre-filter to catch larger particles, an activated charcoal filter, and a true HEPA filter. The pre-filter needs to be cleaned every 3-weeks and the Max2 HEPA filter replaced every year. Cleaning and replacing the filters is very easy. Just pop off the plastic cover and use the pull tabs to remove the filters.

Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier: Video

Making it smart

Of course, a major update to this purifier is the addition of control via a mobile app. Inside the IoCare app, the home screen gives a status report on the current air quality, outside air quality based on location, and current states of the air purifier.

A nice addition is the filter lifecycle status. Because of the normal cleaning and replacement cycles, the app can give you a percentage of the remaining lifecycle and let you know when cleaning or replacement is required.

In the air quality report section, the app gives a point graph on the measured air quality. Points are placed in a 3-tiered system to indicate if the air quality is good, unhealthy or very unhealthy. My only wish here was that it gave a little more detail on what is causing the air quality to change to unhealthy. Is the Co2 level above the recommended numbers? Or are there too many pollen particles? It would be very interesting to have data on what is changing air quality.

Another benefit of the app is complete control over the AP-1512HHS air purifier. You can turn it on, off, change fan speeds and even set a schedule for when the air purifier will run. So if you’re running it in your office, you can set a schedule that will run only when you are in the space and save some filter duration.

Does it stand out?

I had the AP-1512HHS set to auto fan most of the time. When it’s on the lowest fan setting, for the best air quality, it is extremely quiet. When the light turns purple and the air is deemed unhealthy, the fan will kick up to the next level and it becomes much more audible. Put it on the highest setting, and it starts to sound like a box fan on the highest speed – it gets pretty loud. But, in most of my testing, the air quality was deemed good so the fan stayed in the lowest and quietest setting. Check out the video to hear how it sounds at the different fan speeds.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Airmega AP-1512HHS is an extremely easy to use air purifier. It received high marks before, and the addition of Wi-Fi connectivity and control makes it even better. It’d be nice to have a little more detail on air quality and what is happening when the AP-1512HHS senses unhealthy air, but the auto fan function is great when it speeds up to take care of it.

If you’re interested in another way to keep your home or office clean, check out our recent review of the stylish Eufy HomeVac H11 handheld vacuum.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!