Sony’s truly wireless WF-1000XM3’s drop to a new low of $165 (Reg. $230)

6ave via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black for $164.99 shipped. Normally $230, and going for as much at Amazon right now, this is $24 below our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a truly-wireless design, these earbuds also pack active noise cancellation which helps to block out distractions around you. If you’re working from home right now, it might be hard to focus. Just toss these earbuds in, turn on some Apple Music, Spotify, or Pandora, and enjoy some serenity. Rated 4/5 stars, and in our hands-on review, we called them “the new champs.”

Prefer Apple’s products? Well, you can snag AirPods at Amazon for $139 right now. The H1 chip makes pairing super simple, and “Hey Siri” integration gives you quick access to Apple’s voice assistant to place phone calls, send texts, and more.

However, save even more when you opt for the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Truly Wireless Earbuds at $60 shipped. While they don’t offer active noise cancellation, you’ll still get a truly-wireless design and easy-to-use carrying case.

Also, don’t miss out on the Beats Studio3 Sky Collection that’s on sale for $190 right now. This saves you $160 from the regular rate and offers you great over-ear headphones if you’re not a fan of the in-ear design.

Sony WF-1000XM3 features:

Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24-hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90-minutes of play time

Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

