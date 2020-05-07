Sony’s truly wireless WF-1000XM3’s drop to a new low of $165 (Reg. $230)

- May. 7th 2020 1:51 pm ET

Get this deal
$230 $165
0

6ave via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black for $164.99 shipped. Normally $230, and going for as much at Amazon right now, this is $24 below our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a truly-wireless design, these earbuds also pack active noise cancellation which helps to block out distractions around you. If you’re working from home right now, it might be hard to focus. Just toss these earbuds in, turn on some Apple Music, Spotify, or Pandora, and enjoy some serenity. Rated 4/5 stars, and in our hands-on review, we called them “the new champs.”

Prefer Apple’s products? Well, you can snag AirPods at Amazon for $139 right now. The H1 chip makes pairing super simple, and “Hey Siri” integration gives you quick access to Apple’s voice assistant to place phone calls, send texts, and more.

However, save even more when you opt for the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Truly Wireless Earbuds at $60 shipped. While they don’t offer active noise cancellation, you’ll still get a truly-wireless design and easy-to-use carrying case.

Also, don’t miss out on the Beats Studio3 Sky Collection that’s on sale for $190 right now. This saves you $160 from the regular rate and offers you great over-ear headphones if you’re not a fan of the in-ear design.

Sony WF-1000XM3 features:

  • Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e
  • 24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
  • Battery life up to 24-hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90-minutes of play time
  • Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$230 $165
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Sony

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide