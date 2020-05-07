Beats Studio3 Sky Collection wireless headphones on sale from $190 (Reg. $350)

Target currently offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Sky Collection Wireless Headphones for $199.99 shipped in a variety of colors. RedCard holders will be able to drop the price even further to $190. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer matches our previous mention on the Sky Collection styles from January and comes within $10 of the best we’ve seen this year on any pair of the cans. Beats Studio3 comes equipped with up to 12-hours of music playback and is outfitted with Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Active noise cancelling also makes the cut, so you can block out distractions and get work done at home. Over 7,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Ditch the Beats branding and consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 instead. This alternative doesn’t have the same stylings as the lead pair, nor will you find the convenient wireless pairing. But at notably less than the lead deal, this is a solid alternative to enjoy active noise cancellation on a budget.

Speaking of ANC, we’re still seeing Apple AirPods Pro, which come equipped with the technology, on sale for $224 right now. Microsoft also just took the wraps off its latest Surface Headphones with active noise cancellation alongside its first pair of true wireless earbuds. Get all the details right here.

Beats Studio3 headphones features:

Enjoy immersive listening with these midnight black Beats Studio³ headphones. Pure ANC technology and the soft ear cushions block off external noise and optimize sound output, and the battery delivers up to 40 hours of playback in low-power mode. The Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity of these Beats Studio³ headphones offers seamless music streaming from compatible devices at extended range.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!