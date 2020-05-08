Save $25 on Columbia orders over $100 including sale items, new arrivals, more

- May. 8th 2020 1:32 pm ET

0

Columbia has kicked off its latest promotion, taking $25 off purchases over $100 including new releases, sale items, and more when code PFG25 has been applied at checkout. Every order is eligible for free delivery, as well. With warmer weather rolling in across the country, now is a perfect time to expand your wardrobe for spring or take advantage of deep discounts on last season’s apparel. Head below for our top picks on hitting the purchase threshold or go shop everything Columbia has to offer right here.

Top picks for men include:

Top picks for women include:

Head on over to our Fashion guide for even more discounts including GAP’s latest spring sale, which is taking up to 60% off sitewide including new styles and much more.

