The Alexa-powered Moto G6 Unlocked Smartphone plummets to $150 (50% off)

Amazon is offering Prime members the Moto G6 64GB Unlocked Alexa-powered Smartphone for $149.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re like me, Alexa is a huge part of your smart home. Armed with the Prime-exclusive Moto G6, you’ll be ready to fire up Amazon’s voice assistant whenever the need strikes. Owners will find a 5.7-inch Full HD+ Max display along the front, a dual camera array around back, and 64GB of storage inside which can handily be upgraded to 192GB when snagging a 128GB microSD card. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Moto G6 Alexa Unlocked Smartphone features:

Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget, Amazon Shopping, and Amazon Alexa. Prime members have easy access to daily deals, Prime movies and TV shows, Prime Music, Amazon Photos, and more with a single sign-on experience

Amazon Alexa: Simply say “Alexa” or double press the power button to play music, hear the news or check the weather wherever you are. Just ask – and Alexa will respond instantly

5.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 128 GB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 8.0

