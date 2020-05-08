Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker $17 (30% off), more

- May. 8th 2020 10:31 am ET

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback from 69,000+) via Amazon currently offers the OontZ Angle Solo Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $16.99 in black with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $24 going rate, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats the current sale price on other styles by $3, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. Featuring a 5W internal speaker system, this IPX5 splashproof Bluetooth speaker can pump out the tunes for up to 10-hours on a single charge. So whether you’re looking to enjoy some tunes pool-side as the weather warms up or just rock out around the house, this will surely be an upgrade from your phone’s built-in speakers. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

The oontz angle solo is a super portable Bluetooth speaker, that delivers sound beyond its compact size, with surprisingly loud volume and bass output. Featuring a wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet, up to 10 hours of playtime from a full charge and IPX5 splash proof design makes the perfect travel and home speaker.

The oontz angle solo comes with a lanyard making it easy to attach your backpack, gym bag, beach bag and comfortable to carry.

