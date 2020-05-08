Save $330 on Microsoft’s high-end Surface Pro 7 at an Amazon low of $1,299

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i5/8GB/128GB for $1,299 shipped. Down from its $1,629 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $330 discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and matches the all-time low. Sporting a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, Surface Pro can easily convert between a traditional laptop and tablet for getting work done and then kicking back to watch your favorite shows. This model comes equipped with 256GB of onboard SSD storage, as well as 16GB of RAM to keep up with multitaskers. A USB-C port headlines the included I/O, but there’s also a USB-A slot, as well. Over 285 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great add-on to the featured deal is Microsoft’s Type Cover for $98. Adding this accessory into the mix will surely bolster the amount of work you’ll be able to get done from Surface Pro 7, featuring a full keyboard with a magnetic design that snaps right to the computer. Or if you consider yourself more of a creative, Microsoft’s Surface Pen may be a better add-on for unleashing your digital art skills or taking notes.

If you’re more of a macOS fan, today you can also save on certified refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pros starting at $1,580. Or for those after the latest and greatest from Apple, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is available at $300 off. Find that and more in our Apple guide.

Surface Pro 7 features:

At the office, at home, or en route, new Surface Pro 7 adapts to the way you work with laptop-to-tablet versatility. And now, it delivers more power than ever with a laptop-class Intel Core processor, all-day battery, Instant On, improved graphics, and longer standby time – plus more multitasking connections, now including both USB-C™ and USB-A ports.

