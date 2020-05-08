Save big on 15-inch MacBook Pro, today only from $1,580 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro from $1,579.99. Free shipping is available or Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, you would’ve originally paid $2,399 or more for these models. Today’s deal is $200 less than our previous mention.Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB or 512GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID and more. Includes a one-year warranty. Shop the entire sale here for additional details.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to connect all of your legacy devices. This option from Anker delivers four extra ports and offers data-transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Great for connecting hard drives, printers, and various other peripherals.

Looking for the latest from Apple? Don’t miss Monday’s coverage of the first deals on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring a refreshed Butterfly Keyboard and more.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core

16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB+ SSD

15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

