It’s time to head into the weekend with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have professional video editing suites, a cyberpunk top-down shooter, budget trackers, Apple Watch Twitter clients, stickers, and much more. Every morning we scour Apple’s digital marketplaces for the best deals so you don’t have to. Today’s highlights include titles like Leap of Fate, System Activity Monitors, Easy Spending Budget, Jay – Tweet from your Watch, and even more. Head below the fold for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Leap of Fate: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Jay – Tweet from your Watch: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Zero Hour: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Final Draft 11: $180 (Reg. $200)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 4th Grade Reading Prep: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Wayhaven Chronicles: Book One: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

Mac: Bumpr: $3 (Reg. $4)

Leap of Fate:

Leap of Fate is a unique blend of isometric perspective, furiously-paced action, and roguelike elements. As one of four technomages hiding in the shadows of New York City, your time has come to confront the Crucible of Fates, a mysterious testing ground that will magically pit you against your own psychological demons. Your journey through the Crucible has you fighting hordes upon hordes of enemies and overcoming deviously laid traps. Your tools are your lightning-fast shadow walk, the powerful glyphs you find, and the magical skills that you upgrade along the way. Support for MFi game controllers.

