Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $19, Monster Hunter World $15, more

- May. 8th 2020 9:40 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Target is offering Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Also matched at Best Buy, but RedCard holders can knock it down another $1 or so and receive free shipping. Regularly in the $40 range or so, it still fetches $60 at Amazon and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. For those unfamiliar, this is almost like an XCOM-style strategy game but with all the bright colors and charm of the Mushroom Kingdom. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Monster Hunter: World, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe, DOOM Eternal, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the new digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales below as well. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

