Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $19, Monster Hunter World $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Target is offering Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on Nintendo Switch for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Also matched at Best Buy, but RedCard holders can knock it down another $1 or so and receive free shipping. Regularly in the $40 range or so, it still fetches $60 at Amazon and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. For those unfamiliar, this is almost like an XCOM-style strategy game but with all the bright colors and charm of the Mushroom Kingdom. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Monster Hunter: World, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe, DOOM Eternal, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the new digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New digital Hidden Gems PS4 sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $33 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Switch eShop sale from $5
- Nintendo Switch indie eShop sale from $4
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Streets of Rage 4 pre-order $35
- With reversible cover, artbook and keychain
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch $4 (Reg. $15)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe $25 (Reg. $50)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game $5 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $57 (Reg. $60)
- Lara Croft GO $2 (Reg. $10)
- Remnant: From The Ashes $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Darksiders III $5 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM Eternal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. $80)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $15 (Reg. $30+)
- ONE PIECE: World Seeker $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- My Best Buy members only, free to sign-up
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $40+)
- My Best Buy members only, free to sign-up
- Currently starting at just over $36 on Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag $9 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4 $35 (Reg. $50+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands GOTY $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $27+)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Titanfall 2 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
