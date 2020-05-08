Twelve South BackPack complements your iMac with hidden storage: $33 (26% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South BackPack for iMac at $33.03 shipped in silver. Typically fetching $45, like you’ll find for the Matte Black style, today’s offer is good for an over 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and is one of the best we’ve seen this year. Whether you’re looking for a dedicated spot to store a hard drive or Thunderbolt hub, Twelve South’s iMac accessory is a convenient way to tidy up your workstation. Backpack is comprised of a matching aluminum finish to complement your machine, can hold up to 3.5-pounds, and includes four support pegs to keep your gear in place. Over 735 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to bring even more storage space to your setup, Haven’s wooden monitor riser does just that at $20. So not only will you pocket some extra savings, but you’ll be able to stow a keyboard and mouse underneath this stand, all while elevating your monitor or iMac by over 4-inches.

While we’re talking ways to upgrade your Mac setup, CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock is certainly worth a look at $230. That’s $80 off the going rate and one of the best prices we’ve seen this year. Get all of the details right here.

Twelve South BackPack features:

Hang BackPack on the back of your Mac for taller peripherals or to dress up your workspace with pictures or action figures. If you want to keep your personal items within easy reach, attach this cool little shelf to the front of your Apple display and stash your iPhone, wallet and keys. No matter how you install BackPack your desk will be cleaner and more organized.

