Upgrade your Mac setup with CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $230 (Save $80)

- May. 6th 2020 8:22 am ET

$310 $230
CalDigit’s official Amazon store is currently offering its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $229.99 shipped. Having dropped from $310, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats the price over at B&H by $50, and is $5 under our previous mention. Upgrade your work from home setup with five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more thanks to CalDigit’s TS3 Plus. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your machine. Over 690 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Depending on how your workstation is configured, picking up a longer 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable with your savings might be a good call. The TS3 Plus only includes a 2-foot cable, so spending $22 on this highly-rated option brings some extra flexibility into your setup.

Or if you want to save even more and don’t need something as high-end as the featured deal, opt for Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock at $135. Here you’ll ditch the more full-fledged hub capabilities and 87W charging in favor of a more portable alternative, but with a DisplayPort, HDMI, and more.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

