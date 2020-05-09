Score a 3-month subscription to Popular Science for under $1, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Popular Science for $0.99 for a 3-month subscription on Kindle. For comparison, it normally goes for $15 per year direct, is on sale for $5 per year right now, and if you were to purchase a year’s worth of today’s deal, it would only run you $4. This magazine is great if you’re into science at all. Your subscription will come with a 28-day free trial, and include 3-month of reading on your Kindle or other smart devices after that. Just remember to cancel your subscription so you’re not charged any extra fees. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Speaking of magazines, did you see our roundup yesterday? Well, we’ve got quite a few options to choose from with prices starting at under $5 right now.

More of a comic book fan? Well, Dark Horse is on sale right now, giving you novels, manga, and more from under $3.

More about Popular Science:

Founded in 1872, Popular Science is the world’s largest science and technology magazine. Each month, Popular Science reports on the intersection of science and everyday life, delivering a look at the future now. It’s the ultimate guide to what’s new and what’s next. Subscribe today and discover in each issue:

“What’s New” in technology gives you the latest cars, electronics and computer products

Year-end special issue – Best of What’s New, including the “100 Best Innovations of the Year”.

