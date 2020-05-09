Score a 3-month subscription to Popular Science for under $1, today only

- May. 9th 2020 9:23 am ET

$1
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Popular Science for $0.99 for a 3-month subscription on Kindle. For comparison, it normally goes for $15 per year direct, is on sale for $5 per year right now, and if you were to purchase a year’s worth of today’s deal, it would only run you $4. This magazine is great if you’re into science at all. Your subscription will come with a 28-day free trial, and include 3-month of reading on your Kindle or other smart devices after that. Just remember to cancel your subscription so you’re not charged any extra fees. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Speaking of magazines, did you see our roundup yesterday? Well, we’ve got quite a few options to choose from with prices starting at under $5 right now.

More of a comic book fan? Well, Dark Horse is on sale right now, giving you novels, manga, and more from under $3.

More about Popular Science:

  • Founded in 1872, Popular Science is the world’s largest science and technology magazine. Each month, Popular Science reports on the intersection of science and everyday life, delivering a look at the future now. It’s the ultimate guide to what’s new and what’s next. Subscribe today and discover in each issue:
  • New developments covering amazing discoveries and incredible inventions
  • “What’s New” in technology gives you the latest cars, electronics and computer products
  • Year-end special issue – Best of What’s New, including the “100 Best Innovations of the Year”.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$1
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide